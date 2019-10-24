Dr. Tin Hla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tin Hla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tin Hla, MD
Dr. Tin Hla, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Institute Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital, Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and O'Connor Hospital.
Dr. Hla works at
Dr. Hla's Office Locations
Tin T Hla200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 340, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 462-7252Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hla is very nice and pay attention well to her patients’ need. I am lucky to have her as my doctor. Front desk ladies are very nice and helpful too.
About Dr. Tin Hla, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1326098179
Education & Certifications
- The Memorial Hosp
- Memorial Hospital
- Institute Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.