Overview

Dr. Tina Godwin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Godwin works at Pasadena Family Medicine Inc in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.