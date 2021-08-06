Dr. Tina Godwin, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Godwin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tina Godwin, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Locations
Modern Concepts Medical Group50 Bellefontaine St Ste 404, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 792-1912
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Kind and considerate and of course knowledgeable!
About Dr. Tina Godwin, DO
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1215230164
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Godwin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godwin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Godwin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godwin.
