Dr. Tina Hieken, MD

Breast Oncology
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tina Hieken, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Hieken works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Breast Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tina Hieken, MD

    • Breast Oncology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1669468898
    Education & Certifications

    • University Il College Med
    • Boston University Hospital
    • Boston Univ Hosp|Boston University Hospital
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

