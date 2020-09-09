Dr. Tina Hieken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hieken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Hieken, MD
Dr. Tina Hieken, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 512-1667
As it is during these days of COVID I can no longer shake hands nor see entire faces so its the eyes that have to tell me to trust a total stranger with my life. That Dr Hieken is a surgeon at the Mayo Clinic Cancer Dept; has published or collaborated on nearly 200 cancer related papers and her current research is being partially funded by SU2C should be enough to put my mind at ease. But its the look of empathy in her eyes and the sound of resolve in her voice from the pre-op consult thru surgery and the post-op follow up that assured me I can trust her; no matter what the result.
About Dr. Tina Hieken, MD
- Breast Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Il College Med
- Boston University Hospital
- Boston Univ Hosp|Boston University Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Dr. Hieken has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hieken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hieken using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hieken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hieken. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hieken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hieken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hieken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.