Overview

Dr. Tina Hieken, MD is a Breast Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Breast Oncology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Hieken works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.