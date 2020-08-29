Dr. Tina Kinsley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tina Kinsley, MD
Overview
Dr. Tina Kinsley, MD is a Dermatologist in Berkley, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Locations
Art of Dermatology28903 WOODWARD AVE, Berkley, MI 48072 Directions (248) 581-0333Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday11:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Allure Medical Spa, Michigan37595 7 Mile Rd Ste 400, Livonia, MI 48152 Directions (586) 992-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am very impressed. The office is ultra clean and modern. I did not for my appointment. The nurse took a very comprehensive history. The doctor came in after. No sitting in an examination room for a long time. The doctor was friendly, then went right to my chief complaint. He examination was very complete. She answered all my questions. The treatment plan was very logical and understandable. This practice is head and shoulders above. Donald A Nitkin, DDS, MS
About Dr. Tina Kinsley, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1598883035
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Medical Center
- Malcolm Grow Medical Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kinsley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kinsley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kinsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinsley has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinsley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinsley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinsley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.