Dr. Tina Kinsley, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tina Kinsley, MD is a Dermatologist in Berkley, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.

Dr. Kinsley works at Art of Dermatology in Berkley, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Art of Dermatology
    28903 WOODWARD AVE, Berkley, MI 48072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 581-0333
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    Allure Medical Spa, Michigan
    37595 7 Mile Rd Ste 400, Livonia, MI 48152 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 992-8300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Trinity Health Livonia Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dry Skin
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dry Skin

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kinsley?

    Aug 29, 2020
    I am very impressed. The office is ultra clean and modern. I did not for my appointment. The nurse took a very comprehensive history. The doctor came in after. No sitting in an examination room for a long time. The doctor was friendly, then went right to my chief complaint. He examination was very complete. She answered all my questions. The treatment plan was very logical and understandable. This practice is head and shoulders above. Donald A Nitkin, DDS, MS
    Donald Nitkin, DDS, MS — Aug 29, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Tina Kinsley, MD
    About Dr. Tina Kinsley, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598883035
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wilford Hall Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Malcolm Grow Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tina Kinsley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kinsley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kinsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kinsley has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinsley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinsley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinsley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kinsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kinsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

