Dr. Pariani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tina Pariani, DO
Overview of Dr. Tina Pariani, DO
Dr. Tina Pariani, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Pariani's Office Locations
Spring Branch10124 Hammerly Blvd, Houston, TX 77080 Directions (281) 969-3365Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
St. Luke's Medical Group1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 525, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 637-7690Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00pm - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Pariani and staff are wonderful! Such an innovative and refreshing experience from the typical doctors office. I don't feel like "just a number". They get to know you as a person and really listen to your concerns. Dr. Pariani is exceptionally personable and professional at the same time. She's very thorough and easy to talk to. I can't say enough positives about my experience here so far. It doesn't even feel like the typical doctor's office. I highly recommend this practice!! Sincerely, Mary Sharp
About Dr. Tina Pariani, DO
- Geriatric Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Sindhi
- 1083845523
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- The Methodist Hospital, DeBakey Heart and Vascular Center
- U T Houston Hermann Hosp
- UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Geriatric Medicine
Dr. Pariani accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pariani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pariani speaks Hindi and Sindhi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pariani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pariani.
