Dr. Tinika Montgomery, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Candler Hospital and Greenwich Hospital.
Dr. Montgomery's Office Locations
Northeast Medical Group - Internal Medicine - Stamford260 Long Ridge Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 785-4184
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Montgomery is awesome. Her knowledge and best side manner are both amazing. She will speak to you in your terms and always has time for you. I feel blessed that she s my doctor
About Dr. Tinika Montgomery, MD
- Nephrology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Montgomery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montgomery accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.
