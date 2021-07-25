Dr. Tipu Sultan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sultan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tipu Sultan, MD
Dr. Tipu Sultan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from King Edward Medical University.
Dr. Sultan works at
Environmental Health & Allergy Center763 S New Ballas Rd Ste 204, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 921-5600Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Sultan is a very knowledgeable doctor of all the damage that chemicals can do to a person. With years of treatments I am able to live my life again although I will never be completely healed and will always have to be careful of where I go and what I do he saved my life and helped me to make it through the worst years of my illness after being exposed to chemicals. I would highly recommend Dr. Sultan to anyone that is having problems with their health that regular doctors can’t diagnosis.
- Pediatrics
- 54 years of experience
- English
- Mt Sinai Hosp-Med Ctr, Pediatrics Cook County Hosp, Pediatrics Cook County Hosp, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- King Edward Medical University
- Pediatrics
Dr. Sultan works at
