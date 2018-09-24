Dr. Yao has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tito Yao, MD
Overview
Dr. Tito Yao, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Yao works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gsk Pharmacy Inc5140 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60651 Directions (773) 889-4501
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yao?
Dr. Yao has been our family doctor for years. He cares about his patients
About Dr. Tito Yao, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Chinese
- 1043220742
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yao works at
Dr. Yao speaks Chinese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.