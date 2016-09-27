See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Arvada, CO
Dr. Tod Sweeney, MD

Sports Medicine
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Tod Sweeney, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Arvada, CO. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Sweeney works at Arvada Sports and Family Medicine in Arvada, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    CHPG - Arvada Sports and Family Medicine
    16280 W 64th Ave, Arvada, CO 80007
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders

Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing
Breath Testing
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Drug Allergy Testing
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Hypertension
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Patch Testing
Pediatric Diseases
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Splinting
Sports Injuries
VAP Lipid Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Benefit
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Payors Organization
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Provider Network
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • USA Health Network
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 27, 2016
    Great physician! Very caring and respectful of your time and questions. Good for adults and children in our family.
    Lakewood — Sep 27, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tod Sweeney, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003813999
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Colorado
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Maine Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Vermont / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tod Sweeney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sweeney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sweeney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sweeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sweeney works at Arvada Sports and Family Medicine in Arvada, CO. View the full address on Dr. Sweeney’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sweeney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sweeney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sweeney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sweeney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

