Dr. Todd Adelson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Adelson, DO
Overview of Dr. Todd Adelson, DO
Dr. Todd Adelson, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Northville, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus, Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.
Dr. Adelson works at
Dr. Adelson's Office Locations
Adelson Eye and Laser Center42000 6 Mile Rd Ste 200, Northville, MI 48168 Directions (248) 348-1330
Adelson Eye and Laser Center30300 Hoover Rd Ste 200, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 573-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great care. Great outcome!
About Dr. Todd Adelson, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1124088075
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Cataract and Refractive Surgery Michigan State University
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Botsford Hosp
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Michigan State University High Honors
Frequently Asked Questions
