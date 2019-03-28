Dr. Todd Antin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Antin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Todd Antin, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Miami School Med and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Dr. Antin works at
Locations
Pact Atlanta LLC465 Winn Way Ste 221, Decatur, GA 30030 Directions (404) 292-3810
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience NOW ( for the past 6years) before the wait times were deplorable but not anymore. The front office staff still remains awful but the med students, NP, and Dr Antin or awesome. I would really ask that a person who needs care... see him!!!
About Dr. Todd Antin, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1598714073
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Nyu Med Center
- Bellevue Nyu Med Ctr
- University Miami School Med
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antin works at
