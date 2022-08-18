Overview of Dr. Todd Goodglick, MD

Dr. Todd Goodglick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Goodglick works at Washington Eye Phys & Surgns in Chevy Chase, MD with other offices in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Blocked Tear Duct, Bell's Palsy and Optic Neuritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.