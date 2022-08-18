Dr. Todd Goodglick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodglick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Goodglick, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Todd Goodglick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Medstar Georgetown University Hospital and Sibley Memorial Hospital.
Washington Eye Physicians and Surgeons5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 950, Chevy Chase, MD 20815 Directions (301) 654-5114Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Washington Hospital Center Corporation110 Irving St NW, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (301) 654-5114Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Medstar Georgetown University Hospital3800 Reservoir Rd NW, Washington, DC 20007 Directions (301) 654-5114Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Georgetown University Hospital
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
I had to have an emergency surgery on my optic nerves (yes, both) over the Fourth of July weekend this year. The surgeon that my eye specialist was able to link me with for this procedure, Dr. Todd Goodglick (ophthalmology), does surgeries out of this hospital so that's where we went even though we literally live in PA about 2 hours away. When I tell you that the level of care we received from EVERY. SINGLE. Nurse, technician, assistant, resident, doctor, anesthesiologist, scrub nurse, registration, all of them. Every single person that I met over the course of that weekend settled my nerves in a way that I didn't know possible - not typically a nervous person but I was really nervous about needing emergency eye surgery like anyone else would be. I had amazing nurses, I was in a room in the BLES building, some of the nurses I remember Hannah, Angela, Adrian, Sarah, they were just all impeccable. We are eternally grateful for the staff at GU Hospital and for the level of care.
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
