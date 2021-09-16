Overview

Dr. Todd Harmon, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry.



Dr. Harmon works at Todd Harmon Orthodontics in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.