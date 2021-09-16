Dr. Todd Harmon, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Harmon, DDS
Dr. Todd Harmon, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry.
Todd A. Harmon DDS PC2205 Williams Trace Blvd Ste 103, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 535-2792
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Harmon is very professional, I wish he would talk a bit more and explain more in detail what is happening with my daughter's braces. But he is very well mannered, cares for his patients and seems like a very good doctor!
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1386657773
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School|Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry
Dr. Harmon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harmon accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Harmon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Harmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harmon works at
1189 patients have reviewed Dr. Harmon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harmon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.