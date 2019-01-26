Dr. Todd Howard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Todd Howard, MD
Overview
Dr. Todd Howard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Suburban Surgical Associates Inc.555 N New Ballas Rd Ste 265, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 911-4644
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Was Referred to Dr Howard from great Gastroenterologist after being diagnosed with stage 3 Stomach Cancer I was probably one of the youngest patient he has ever seen at that time treated me like i was his own daughter kudos to you Dr Howard you saved my life being the surgeon that you are I cant thank you enough and yes I would highly recommend him as a surgeon 8 yr Cancer Survivor Shannon Dearduff
About Dr. Todd Howard, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1154351765
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open, Biliary Atresia and Pancreatic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
