Dr. Todd Rave, MD
Overview of Dr. Todd Rave, MD
Dr. Todd Rave, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aspirus Riverview Hospital, Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital, HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Rave's Office Locations
-
1
Prevea Allouez Health Center1821 S Webster Ave Ste 103, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 272-1610
-
2
Prevea Oconto Falls Health Center - Medical Services Building853 S Main St, Oconto Falls, WI 54154 Directions (920) 272-1610
Hospital Affiliations
- Aspirus Riverview Hospital
- Aspirus Stevens Point Hospital
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
Thought Dr. Rave was great. Explained things very well. Had complete check & had two tests run. He arranged an MRI for neck & followup apt with another Neurologist in 6 months whose specialty was in area I needed then. Couldn't have been nicer or done any more.
- Neurology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics|University Of Ne Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Rave has seen patients for Migraine, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rave on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
