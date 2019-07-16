Overview

Dr. Todd Simpson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, AR. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg.



Dr. Simpson works at Arkasnas Physical Health & Rehab in Fayetteville, AR with other offices in Springdale, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.