Overview of Dr. Todd Wente, MD

Dr. Todd Wente, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Wente works at Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center in Golden, CO with other offices in Centennial, CO and Highlands Ranch, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.