Dr. Todd Wente, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Todd Wente, MD
Dr. Todd Wente, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center660 Golden Ridge Rd Ste 250, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 502-8395Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center14000 E Arapahoe Rd Ste 290, Centennial, CO 80112 Directions (303) 963-0147Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Panorama Orthopedics & Spine Center - Highlands Ranch1060 Plaza Dr Ste 200, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (720) 706-0323
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Dr. Wente took the time to not only validate my pain and symptoms, but to explain everything to me. He put me at ease, educated me when I asked questions and gave me "next step" actions. Would highly recommend Dr. Wente. He was a breath of fresh air for me.
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute/University of Missouri-Kansas City|University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Med
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences|University Of Arkansas School Of Med
- Southern Illinois University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Wente has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wente accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wente has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wente has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wente on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
197 patients have reviewed Dr. Wente. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wente.
