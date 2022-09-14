Overview of Dr. Tom Kim, MD

Dr. Tom Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palos Hills, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at Advocate Medical Group in Palos Hills, IL with other offices in Orland Park, IL and Burbank, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.