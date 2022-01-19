Overview of Dr. Tony Mammen, MD

Dr. Tony Mammen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin (Madison) and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mammen works at Urology Partners of North Texas in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.