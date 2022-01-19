Dr. Tony Mammen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mammen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tony Mammen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin (Madison) and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington and Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Urology Partners of North Texas5005 S Cooper St Ste 250, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (866) 367-8768Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Mammen is a great provider! He is professional, yet relatable to his patients needs. On top of this he is very knowledgeable of his of his speciality. I am glad to be one of his patients !
About Dr. Tony Mammen, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University Of Nebraska
- Nebraska Medical Center
- University Of Wisconsin (Madison)
- Urology
Dr. Mammen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mammen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mammen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mammen has seen patients for TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mammen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mammen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mammen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mammen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mammen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.