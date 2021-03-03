See All Plastic Surgeons in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Tor Ljung, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (28)
Map Pin Small Wilmington, NC
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tor Ljung, MD

Dr. Tor Ljung, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ljung works at Wilmington Health - Mayfaire V in Wilmington, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ljung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wilmington Health - Mayfaire V
    6727 Parker Farm Dr, Wilmington, NC 28405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 922-8800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 03, 2021
    I have had a great experience working with Dr. Ljung! He sincerely listened to my concerns, and his calm manner helped to put me at ease. It's very refreshing to actually have a conversation with a doctor and not just feel like you're another appointment in their day. So far my post-surgical results are better than I could have anticipated! The receptionist Kaitlin and nurse Mandy have also been so very wonderful and helpful through my process.
    Dani — Mar 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tor Ljung, MD
    About Dr. Tor Ljung, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1043356868
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Virginia
    • EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
    • East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ljung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ljung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ljung works at Wilmington Health - Mayfaire V in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. Ljung’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Ljung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ljung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ljung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ljung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

