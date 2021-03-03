Overview of Dr. Tor Ljung, MD

Dr. Tor Ljung, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ljung works at Wilmington Health - Mayfaire V in Wilmington, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.