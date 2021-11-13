Dr. Murakami has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Traci Murakami, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Traci Murakami, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ewa Beach, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Pan Pacific Pathologists LLC91-2135 Fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 691-3150
Queens Medical Center1301 Punchbowl St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions
Sam Evans MD550 S Beretania St Ste 501, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 691-8955
The Queen's Medical Center West Oahu91-2141 Fort Weaver Rd, Ewa Beach, HI 96706 Directions (808) 691-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I had a colonoscopy done by Dr. Traci Murakami at Queen's West today. I must say besides being trustworthy, she has wonderful bed-side manners (attends to all of your concerns), and has a sense of humor with a smile that would make you feel at ease. She even came to see me after my procedure was done, to check on me. Dr. Murakami is highly recommended. I must say that I had a wonderful experience with the entire staff at Queen's West!
About Dr. Traci Murakami, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
