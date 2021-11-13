Overview

Dr. Traci Murakami, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ewa Beach, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Murakami works at Pan Pacific Pathologists LLC in Ewa Beach, HI with other offices in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Manometry and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.