Dr. Traci Socha, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Traci Socha, DO
Dr. Traci Socha, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Socha works at
Dr. Socha's Office Locations
Childrens Medical Group1582 W San Marcos Blvd Ste 101, San Marcos, CA 92078 Directions
Children's Medical Group215 S Hickory St Ste 126, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Doc Socha is very easy to talk to and has a great rapport with my 6yo son. She is very approachable, and knowledgable.
About Dr. Traci Socha, DO
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1669478616
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center & Children's Hospital|Loma Linda University Medical Center &amp; Children's Hospital
- Southpointe Cleveland Clin Hlth Sys
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Socha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Socha accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Socha works at
