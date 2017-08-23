Overview of Dr. Traci Socha, DO

Dr. Traci Socha, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Socha works at Children's Medical Group in San Marcos, CA with other offices in Escondido, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.