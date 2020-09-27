Dr. Tracy Ringo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ringo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tracy Ringo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tracy Ringo, DO is an Occupational Skin Disease Specialist in Garfield Hts, OH. They specialize in Occupational Skin Diseases, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Dr. Ringo works at
Locations
Exclusively Skin9565 Midwest Ave Ste C, Garfield Hts, OH 44125 Directions (216) 508-6500Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I came to see Dr. Ringo because I had an earlobe that was split. She is very professional and assured me she could fix it for me. She was able to fix it for me and also able to help me with a few other skin problems I was having. Her office is super nice and staff is very helpful. I would definitely recommend Dr. Ringo if you have any skin issues!!
About Dr. Tracy Ringo, DO
- Occupational Skin Diseases
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1649231804
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
