Overview

Dr. Travis Moulton, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They graduated from Pacific Northwest University and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Moulton works at West Valley Medical Group - Caldwell Clinic in Caldwell, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.