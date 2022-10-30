See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Burnsville, MN
Dr. Travis O Brien, MD

Pain Management
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Travis O Brien, MD

Dr. Travis O Brien, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Burnsville, MN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER.

Dr. O Brien works at Twin Cities Pain Clinic in Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O Brien's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Twin Cities Pain Clinic
    14551 County Road 11 Ste 100, Burnsville, MN 55337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 522-6070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Low Back Pain
Back Pain

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Piriformis Injection Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Allina Advantage
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PreferredOne
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 30, 2022
    Dr.OBrein has been my Pain dr. for 4years. He did a spine stimulater for me and it is wonderful.He is leaving the pain clinic in Burnsville and and I will very much miss him but I wish the best for his new adventure. Karolynne will very much miss him , but I wish the best for him
    Karolynne Reinke — Oct 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Travis O Brien, MD

    • Pain Management
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124466222
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester, MN
    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester, MN
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. O Brien has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O Brien works at Twin Cities Pain Clinic in Burnsville, MN. View the full address on Dr. O Brien’s profile.

    Dr. O Brien has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O Brien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. O Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O Brien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

