Overview

Dr. Travis Walker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.



Dr. Walker works at University of Nevada Family Medicine Center in Reno, NV with other offices in Sparks, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.