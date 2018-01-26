Dr. Tresa Chakkalakkal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chakkalakkal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tresa Chakkalakkal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Sunshine Valley Pediatrics7455 W Washington Ave Ste 300, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 763-7156Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We LOVE Dr. Tresa and Sunshine Valley Ped's. Dr. Tessa is warm and knowledgeable, she takes her time with you and makes sure to address all of your concerns. The office staff is very nice and they go above and beyond whenever you need something, scheduling same day sick visits is easy and they do sick clinic (walk-Ins) on Saturdays, sometimes the wait a bit long from the waiting room and exam room but it's worth it knowing your kid is in good hands. She is great!
- Pediatrics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1053535906
Education & Certifications
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chakkalakkal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chakkalakkal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chakkalakkal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
