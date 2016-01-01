See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Tresa McSween, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Tresa McSween, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tresa McSween, MD

Dr. Tresa McSween, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE.

Dr. McSween works at Children's Regional Hospital at Cooper in Voorhees, NJ with other offices in Camden, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Compare with other Clinical Neurophysiologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Evren Burakgazi-Dalkilic, MD
Dr. Evren Burakgazi-Dalkilic, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Thomas Noff, MD
Dr. Thomas Noff, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Joseph Campellone, MD
Dr. Joseph Campellone, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. McSween's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Pediatric Care at Voorhees
    6400 Main St, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 751-9339
  2. 2
    Cooper Pediatric Care at Camden
    3 Cooper Plz Rm 200, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 342-2001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McSween?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tresa McSween, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tresa McSween, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McSween to family and friends

    Dr. McSween's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McSween

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tresa McSween, MD.

    About Dr. Tresa McSween, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528053154
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McSween has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McSween has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McSween has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McSween.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McSween, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McSween appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tresa McSween, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.