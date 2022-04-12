Dr. Trevor Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trevor Parker, MD
Overview of Dr. Trevor Parker, MD
Dr. Trevor Parker, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.
Dr. Parker works at
Dr. Parker's Office Locations
LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine - S. Main St.3698 S MAIN ST, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Directions (540) 675-4253Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have now had several visits with Dr. Parker since December when I first saw him. I could not be happier. He saw me through the COVID-19 mess in January, has helped get my blood pressure down to more acceptable levels, and has been a true source of encouragement both mentally and physically for me. He is absolutely my favorite doctor ever. Dr. Parker combines the absolute best professionalism with kindness and understanding. He listens to your problems, ask questions to see what can be done better, and offers solutions. He continues to receive a 5-star A++ rating from me!
About Dr. Trevor Parker, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Parker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.