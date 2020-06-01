Overview

Dr. Tricia Brown, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at Tricia J Brown MD in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.