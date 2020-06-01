Dr. Tricia Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tricia Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Tricia Brown, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Locations
Ksf Orthopaedic Center18220 State Highway 249 Ste 270, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 477-0003
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brown has been seeing my whole family for many years with no complaints. She is very caring and does a great job explaining all the options for our skin issues. I have 2 teenagers who have had acne (mild and severe) and I also have needed help with preserving and protecting my skin as I age. I also love the way Dr. Brown carefully injects Dysport to give a natural look. Her office staff is professional, but I’m here to get Dr. Brown’s expertise, not for the staff.
About Dr. Tricia Brown, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1538151865
Education & Certifications
- U Of Ok Hsc
- Christus St Joseph Hospital
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
