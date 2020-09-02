Dr. Trisha Dasgupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasgupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trisha Dasgupta, MD
Overview
Dr. Trisha Dasgupta, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.
Dr. Dasgupta works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology of Philadelphia / Mohs Surgery Center, LLC200 N 16th St Ste D, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 315-3197
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Dasgupta several times. She is excellent. She is very thorough and takes time to explain things. She is also very pleasant and friendly which makes the exam much more comfortable. She definitely shows that she cares about you as a patient.
About Dr. Trisha Dasgupta, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1508153545
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- Jefferson Medical College
- Harvard
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dasgupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dasgupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dasgupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dasgupta works at
Dr. Dasgupta has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dasgupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasgupta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasgupta.
