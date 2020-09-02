See All Dermatologists in Philadelphia, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Trisha Dasgupta, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Trisha Dasgupta, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.

Dr. Dasgupta works at Dermatology of Philadelphia / Mohs Surgery Center, LLC in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rosacea and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology of Philadelphia / Mohs Surgery Center, LLC
    200 N 16th St Ste D, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 315-3197

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lankenau Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Rosacea
Contact Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Shingles
  View other providers who treat Warts
  View other providers who treat Acne
  View other providers who treat Hives
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 02, 2020
    I saw Dr. Dasgupta several times. She is excellent. She is very thorough and takes time to explain things. She is also very pleasant and friendly which makes the exam much more comfortable. She definitely shows that she cares about you as a patient.
    Dan in Media, PA — Sep 02, 2020
    About Dr. Trisha Dasgupta, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1508153545
    Education & Certifications

    • Hahnemann University
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    • Jefferson Medical College
    • Harvard
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trisha Dasgupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dasgupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dasgupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dasgupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dasgupta works at Dermatology of Philadelphia / Mohs Surgery Center, LLC in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Dasgupta’s profile.

    Dr. Dasgupta has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dasgupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dasgupta. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dasgupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dasgupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dasgupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

