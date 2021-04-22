Overview of Dr. Trista Repassy, MD

Dr. Trista Repassy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Watertown, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.



Dr. Repassy works at Beth Israel Lahey Health At Home - Watertown in Watertown, MA with other offices in Natick, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.