Dr. Troy Fowler, DPM
Overview of Dr. Troy Fowler, DPM
Dr. Troy Fowler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fruitland, ID. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.
Dr. Fowler works at
Dr. Fowler's Office Locations
Fruitland Clinic1210 NW 16th St, Fruitland, ID 83619 Directions (208) 642-3338
Weiser Clinic645 E 5th St, Weiser, ID 83672 Directions (208) 466-3338
Emmett Clinic2001 E Quail Run Rd, Emmett, ID 83617 Directions (208) 365-6111
Nampa Clinic203 12th Ave Rd, Nampa, ID 83686 Directions (208) 466-3338
Garrity Clinic4424 E Flamingo Ave # 230, Nampa, ID 83687 Directions (208) 466-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid of Idaho
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Principal Financial Group
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am a patient of Dr. Fowler's and I cannot say enough about him and his staff. They are professional, knowledgeable and they care. Their attention to detail is amazing. I would urge anyone who needs help with their feet or ankles, to visit the office. Thank you
About Dr. Troy Fowler, DPM
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- North Colorado Medical Center
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Brigham Young University
Dr. Fowler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fowler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fowler works at
Dr. Fowler has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fowler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fowler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fowler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fowler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.