Dr. Troy Fowler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fruitland, ID. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.



Dr. Fowler works at Foot & Ankle Medical Center in Fruitland, ID with other offices in Weiser, ID, Emmett, ID and Nampa, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.