Dr. Troy Fowler, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Fruitland, ID
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Troy Fowler, DPM

Dr. Troy Fowler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fruitland, ID. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.

Dr. Fowler works at Foot & Ankle Medical Center in Fruitland, ID with other offices in Weiser, ID, Emmett, ID and Nampa, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fowler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fruitland Clinic
    1210 NW 16th St, Fruitland, ID 83619 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 642-3338
  2. 2
    Weiser Clinic
    645 E 5th St, Weiser, ID 83672 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 466-3338
  3. 3
    Emmett Clinic
    2001 E Quail Run Rd, Emmett, ID 83617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 365-6111
  4. 4
    Nampa Clinic
    203 12th Ave Rd, Nampa, ID 83686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 466-3338
  5. 5
    Garrity Clinic
    4424 E Flamingo Ave # 230, Nampa, ID 83687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 466-3338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Idaho
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 05, 2019
    I am a patient of Dr. Fowler's and I cannot say enough about him and his staff. They are professional, knowledgeable and they care. Their attention to detail is amazing. I would urge anyone who needs help with their feet or ankles, to visit the office. Thank you
    ID — Jun 05, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Troy Fowler, DPM
    About Dr. Troy Fowler, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235575044
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • North Colorado Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Troy Fowler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fowler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fowler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fowler has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fowler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fowler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fowler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fowler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

