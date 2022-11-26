Overview

Dr. Tuan Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Canoga Park, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAIGON / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY.



Dr. Nguyen works at TUAN HUU NYUYEN, MD in Canoga Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.