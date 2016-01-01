Dr. Tuc-Thi Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tuc-Thi Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Tuc-Thi Nguyen, MD
Dr. Tuc-Thi Nguyen, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Pediatric Group, LTD8316 Arlington Blvd Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 977-4855
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
About Dr. Tuc-Thi Nguyen, MD
- Pediatrics
- 19 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1568639847
Education & Certifications
- Inova Fairfax Hospital for Children
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.