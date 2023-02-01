Overview of Dr. Tung Ha, DO

Dr. Tung Ha, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bellingham, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Ohio University and is affiliated with PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Ha works at Fourth Corner Neurosurgical Associates in Bellingham, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.