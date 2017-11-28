Overview of Dr. Tushar Patel, MD

Dr. Tushar Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chantilly, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Inova Medical Group - Chantilly in Chantilly, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.