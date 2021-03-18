See All Neurologists in Crestview Hills, KY
Dr. Ty Brown, MD

Neurology
3.8 (24)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ty Brown, MD

Dr. Ty Brown, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.

Dr. Brown works at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Crestview Hills, KY with other offices in Greendale, IN and Florence, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brown's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Elizabeth Healthcare - Emgncv - Crestview Hills
    2670 Chancellor Dr Ste 100, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 957-0052
  2. 2
    Journey Recovery Center - Crestview Hills
    351 Centre View Blvd, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 957-0052
  3. 3
    Urgent Care Greendale
    1640 Flossie Dr, Greendale, IN 47025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 957-0052
  4. 4
    St Elizabeth Florence Lab
    4900 Houston Rd, Florence, KY 41042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 957-0052

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Epilepsy
Wada Test
Dementia or Depression Screening
Epilepsy
Wada Test
Dementia or Depression Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Mar 18, 2021
    Had my Dad's first visit today with Dr. Brown and his team. I can not say enough good things about Dr. Brown and his assistant Tracy. They were phenomenal! Took lots of time with us to explain everything. Very patient with all of our concerns. It was very thorough. And superior bedside manner. We left confident that we received the care and help needed.
    Kathleen McEntee — Mar 18, 2021
    About Dr. Ty Brown, MD

    • Neurology
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1205037470
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ty Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brown has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

