Dr. Tyrie Jenkins, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (1434)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Tyrie Jenkins, MD

Dr. Tyrie Jenkins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Jenkins works at Jenkins Eye Care in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Jenkins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jenkins Eye Care
    615 Piikoi St Ste 205, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 591-7013

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract Removal Surgery
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Senile Cataracts
Cataract

Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Antifungal Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Argon Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Argon Laser Trabeculoplasty Chevron Icon
Argon Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Asian Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Astigmatic Keratotomy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Clear Lens Extraction Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Epi-LASIK Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Implantable Contact Lens Chevron Icon
Laser Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Microsurgery Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Laser Trabeculoplasty or Iridectomy Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Punctal Plug Insertion Chevron Icon
Refractive Lens Exchange Chevron Icon
Refractive Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Strabismus Examination Chevron Icon
YAG Iridotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1434 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1434)
    5 Star
    (1307)
    4 Star
    (101)
    3 Star
    (20)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Tyrie Jenkins, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316903610
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wills Eye Hosp
    Internship
    • Wilmington Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
