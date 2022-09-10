Dr. Tyrie Jenkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyrie Jenkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Tyrie Jenkins, MD
Dr. Tyrie Jenkins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Dr. Jenkins' Office Locations
-
1
Jenkins Eye Care615 Piikoi St Ste 205, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 591-7013
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jenkins?
8 years ago I came to Dr Jenkins to do cataract surgery on both eyes. Left there and was so amazed with the outcome. From first stepping into her office and working with Dr. Jenkins and her staff. Such a wonderful experience. They all treat you like you’re royalty. Today, returning to Dr. Jenkins for secondary cataract, once again was such a wonderful experience. The workers were nice and really professional. Because of my first experience with them, I couldn’t wait to see them once again this time. Modern equipment is just so amazing. Thank you Dr. Jenkins and staff for yet another great experience. Can’t wait to tell family and friends about you and your great staff.
About Dr. Tyrie Jenkins, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1316903610
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Wilmington Med Ctr
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Dr. Jenkins has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
1434 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.