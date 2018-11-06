Overview

Dr. Tyrus Frerking, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center.



Dr. Frerking works at Lakeside Physicians in Granbury, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.