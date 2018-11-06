Dr. Tyrus Frerking, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frerking is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tyrus Frerking, DO
Dr. Tyrus Frerking, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center.
Lake Granbury Medical Center1310 Paluxy Rd, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 579-3970MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Lake Granbury Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He's very caring , thorough and pleasant . Can't say that about many doctors at Lakeside . Glad he's my cardiologist . He's Awesome .
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1134114093
- FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Frerking has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frerking on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
