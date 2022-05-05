Overview of Dr. Tyson Shih, MD

Dr. Tyson Shih, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Casa Colina Hospital.



Dr. Shih works at TYSON SHIH MD in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.