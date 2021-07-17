Overview of Dr. Uchenna Uzoukwu, MD

Dr. Uchenna Uzoukwu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street.



They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.