Dr. Ugochukwu Okereke, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mcleod Health Clarendon, McLeod Regional Medical Center and Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Dr. Okereke's Office Locations
Cedars Medical Clinic PA325 W Liberty St, Sumter, SC 29150 Directions (803) 774-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mcleod Health Clarendon
- McLeod Regional Medical Center
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have enjoyed Dr. Okereke's care for the last 10 years. However, there were scheduling conflicts with the last few appointments. I had requested morning apt. and she kept scheduling me for times too far away for my medical needs and I needed to be seen sooner. The staff reschedule appointments that were conducive for them but when I needed to reschedule, she wouldn't to suit my medical needs. So scheduling conflicts was my ONLY reason for leaving.
About Dr. Ugochukwu Okereke, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1942227749
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okereke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okereke accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okereke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Okereke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okereke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okereke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okereke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.