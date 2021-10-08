See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Danbury, CT
Dr. Uladzislau Valynets, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Uladzislau Valynets, MD

Dr. Uladzislau Valynets, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Danbury, CT. 

Dr. Valynets works at Greater Danbury Community Health Center in Danbury, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Valynets' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Connecticut Institute of Communities Inc
    120 Main St, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 456-1406
  2. 2
    79 Sand Pit Rd, Danbury, CT 06810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 749-5700
  3. 3
    34A Padanaram Ave Apt 317, Danbury, CT 06811 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 456-1406

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Danbury Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bladder Infection
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Infection
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 08, 2021
I was seen by Dr. Valynets because my own physician wasn't available. He appears to be quite young. However, he was very thorough and asked me questions as he examined me. He gave me his full attention. Later in the early evening he called me twice to give me information and advice. Anyone who can get him as their personal physician is fortunate.
Abby Ripley — Oct 08, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Uladzislau Valynets, MD
About Dr. Uladzislau Valynets, MD

  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1568993236
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Internal Medicine
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Valynets has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Valynets has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Valynets works at Greater Danbury Community Health Center in Danbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. Valynets’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Valynets. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Valynets.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Valynets, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Valynets appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

