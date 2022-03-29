Dr. Umang Khetarpal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khetarpal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Umang Khetarpal, MD
Overview of Dr. Umang Khetarpal, MD
Dr. Umang Khetarpal, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, Pune University and is affiliated with Cornerstone Regional Hospital, Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville and Valley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Khetarpal's Office Locations
Sinus and Snoring Centers of Texas844 Central Blvd Ste 280, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 504-5360
Sinus and Snoring Centers of Texas2709 Cornerstone Blvd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 686-6880
Texas Sinus, Allergy, Snoring & Sleep Institute3117 College Park Dr Ste 200, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (832) 990-2700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cornerstone Regional Hospital
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
- Valley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor! Very Thorough! Non alarmist! Great demeanor! Communicates in layman's terms and explains everything, Highly recommend. Really a 10 and not a 5.
About Dr. Umang Khetarpal, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1306847215
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- SUNY Health Science Center
- SUNY Health Sciences Center
- Armed Forces Medical College, Pune University
- St Columba's School
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Khetarpal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khetarpal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khetarpal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khetarpal speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Khetarpal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khetarpal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khetarpal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khetarpal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.