Overview of Dr. Umang Khetarpal, MD

Dr. Umang Khetarpal, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, Pune University and is affiliated with Cornerstone Regional Hospital, Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville and Valley Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Khetarpal works at Southwest ENT Institute in Brownsville, TX with other offices in Edinburg, TX and The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.