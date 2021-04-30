Overview of Dr. Umar Farooq, MD

Dr. Umar Farooq, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences, Lahore Rawalpindi Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Bucks Hospital.



Dr. Farooq works at Knights Medical Associates in Bensalem, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.