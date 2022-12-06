See All Oncologists in Goshen, IN
Dr. Urs Von Holzen, MD

Surgical Oncology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Urs Von Holzen, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Goshen, IN. They graduated from Universitat Zurich, Medizinische Fakultat and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.

Dr. Von Holzen works at Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients.

  1. 1
    Goshen Center for Cancer Care
    200 High Park Ave, Goshen, IN 46526

Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Liver Function Test
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Liver Function Test

Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Appendectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biological Therapy Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Risk Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Distal Pancreatectomy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Surgery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Surgery Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colectomy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Surgery Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Removal, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Open Tumor Ablation, Liver Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Surgery Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Segmentectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Sentinel Node Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Whipple Procedure Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Dr. von Holzen is a very caring doctor. During my initial visit, he was very reassuring and had a positive outlook on my prognosis which helped me through the mental aspect of my medical issue. He is an excellent surgeon, too. He was able to do my surgery robotically and so I was able to heal very quickly with no complications. Fortunately for me, the mass on my pancreas wasn't cancer which I am very thankful for. I would definitely recommend Dr. von Holzen to anyone who needs thoracic surgery. He is the best in my opinion!
    Jenny Bryan — Dec 06, 2022
    About Dr. Urs Von Holzen, MD

    • Surgical Oncology
    • English, French and German
    • Male
    • 1740457936
    • Universitat Zurich, Medizinische Fakultat
    • Goshen Health Hospital

    Dr. Urs Von Holzen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Von Holzen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Von Holzen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Von Holzen works at Goshen Center for Cancer Care in Goshen, IN.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Von Holzen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Von Holzen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Von Holzen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

