Dr. Urvi Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Urvi Patel, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital.
Washington University660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-2999
- 2 70 Jungermann Cir Ste 203, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (314) 567-5873
Lester Reese, MD522 N New Ballas Rd Ste 316, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-5873
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Had appointment today with Dr. Patel. Very productive appointment. She is very thorough and a great bedside manner. She listens and addresses all your concerns. I would highly recommend Dr. Patel
About Dr. Urvi Patel, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
- University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences
- UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
- Kent State University
- Dermatology
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Hair Loss, Rosacea and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.