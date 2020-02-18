See All Dermatologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Urvi Patel, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Urvi Patel, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hair Loss, Rosacea and Rash along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Washington University
    660 S Euclid Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-2999
    70 Jungermann Cir Ste 203, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 567-5873
    Lester Reese, MD
    522 N New Ballas Rd Ste 316, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 567-5873

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hair Loss
Rosacea
Rash
Hair Loss
Rosacea
Rash

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 18, 2020
    Had appointment today with Dr. Patel. Very productive appointment. She is very thorough and a great bedside manner. She listens and addresses all your concerns. I would highly recommend Dr. Patel
    Gwen Lopez — Feb 18, 2020
    About Dr. Urvi Patel, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English, Hindi
    • 1285928697
    Education & Certifications

    • Washington University, St Louis
    • University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences
    • UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
    • Kent State University
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Urvi Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Hair Loss, Rosacea and Rash, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

