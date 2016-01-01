Overview of Dr. Uzma Naeem, MD

Dr. Uzma Naeem, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA.



Dr. Naeem works at LNRC OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY in Lake Charles, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.