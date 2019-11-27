See All Family Doctors in Marietta, GA
Dr. Vafa Rekaby, MD

Family Medicine
3.2 (22)
Map Pin Small Marietta, GA
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Vafa Rekaby, MD

Dr. Vafa Rekaby, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AHWAZ UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / SHAHID CHAMRAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Northside Hospital Cherokee, Northside Hospital Forsyth and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.

Dr. Rekaby works at North Atlanta Primary Care in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rekaby's Office Locations

  1
    North Atlanta Primary Care
    4800 Olde Towne Pkwy Ste 320, Marietta, GA 30068 (770) 442-1911
  2
    NAPC East Cobb
    1121 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 450, Marietta, GA 30068 (770) 442-1911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Northside Hospital Cherokee
  • Northside Hospital Forsyth
  • Wellstar North Fulton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Obesity
Pneumonia
Overweight
Obesity
Pneumonia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pneumonia
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood Allergy Testing
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Chest Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Gait Abnormality
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Infectious Diseases
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Motion Sickness
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Perimenopause
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pharyngitis
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stitches
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Thyroid Nodule
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Yeast Infections
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Nov 27, 2019
    Dr. Rekaby became the doctor for all of our family. We liked her so much we all switched one by one. Smart and friendly, I could see how busy doctors are kept in that office, yet she always took the time to ask and listen.
    East Cobb Family — Nov 27, 2019
    About Dr. Vafa Rekaby, MD

    Family Medicine
    26 years of experience
    English, Persian
    1104049790
    Education & Certifications

    AHWAZ UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE / SHAHID CHAMRAN UNIVERSITY
    Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vafa Rekaby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rekaby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rekaby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rekaby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rekaby works at North Atlanta Primary Care in Marietta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Rekaby’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rekaby. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rekaby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rekaby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rekaby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

